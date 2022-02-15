BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.