BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 250,500 Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,781,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,700,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,063,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67. Zenvia Inc has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Zenvia Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

