BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 2.17% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 267,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 144,109 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOD opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

