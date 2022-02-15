BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 10,152 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $167.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

