Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Black Knight comprises about 8.0% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKI. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

