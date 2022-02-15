BlueSpruce Investments LP Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000. VeriSign comprises approximately 0.1% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,259,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,396 shares of company stock worth $7,573,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

