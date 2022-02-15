BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €73.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($79.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.62 ($80.25).

EPA:BNP opened at €61.75 ($70.17) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.79. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a one year high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

