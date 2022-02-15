Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Boise Cascade worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

