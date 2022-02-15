BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $101.69. 169,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.41.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,755. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.