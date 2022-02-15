Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.41.
OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.88.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.
About Bombardier
Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.
