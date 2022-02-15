Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

