BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.30, RTT News reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
