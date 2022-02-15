BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.30, RTT News reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

