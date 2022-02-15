Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

