Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $29.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.