Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $344,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.