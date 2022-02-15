Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 211 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $55.22.

