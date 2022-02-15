Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.73 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

