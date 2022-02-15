Boxer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 5.96% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 281.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $1,838,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA LABD opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.