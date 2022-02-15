Boxer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,263,000. Fulcrum Therapeutics makes up 1.2% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 129,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $426.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.63. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

