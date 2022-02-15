Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 6,828 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 32,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 180,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $278.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.