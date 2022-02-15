Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 894 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.99 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

