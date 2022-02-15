Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $16.70 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 431,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

