Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 283.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

