Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

