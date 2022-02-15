Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 133 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 0.9% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

