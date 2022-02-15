Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,814 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.46% of CNO Financial Group worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,028,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

