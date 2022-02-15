BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.
About BrainsWay
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
