Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $14.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

BDN stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 950.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

