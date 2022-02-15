Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 37.9% in January

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.83. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,214,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

