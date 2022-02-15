Bridger Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abcam by 529.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

