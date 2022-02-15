Bridger Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bridger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 3.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $32,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in VeriSign by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,573,251. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.