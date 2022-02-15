Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EAT opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.