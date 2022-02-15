Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EAT opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brinker International (EAT)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.