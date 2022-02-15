Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lifted by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 130,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,849,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.