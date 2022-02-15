Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lifted by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE BMY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 130,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,849,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.