British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given New GBX 4,200 Price Target at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($46.01) to GBX 4,200 ($56.83) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,646 ($49.34).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,433 ($46.45) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,450.26 ($46.69). The company has a market capitalization of £78.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,955.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,742.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

