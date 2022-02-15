British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given New GBX 4,200 Price Target at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($46.01) to GBX 4,200 ($56.83) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,646 ($49.34).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,433 ($46.45) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,450.26 ($46.69). The company has a market capitalization of £78.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,955.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,742.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

