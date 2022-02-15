British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.