Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $49.17 Million Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,000 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite accounts for 6.1% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $49,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,540 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after buying an additional 572,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 143,747 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.92.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

