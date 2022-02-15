Broad Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,000 shares during the period. Levi Strauss & Co. comprises about 5.3% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $42,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 81.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,013 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,599 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

