Broad Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 1,053,000 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,000 shares during the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. comprises about 5.3% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $42,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,231 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,511. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

LEVI opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.