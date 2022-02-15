Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,784 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 16.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $578.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $609.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

