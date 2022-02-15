Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.78 Million

Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce sales of $136.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.75 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $533.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,937,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. 1,281,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,853. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

