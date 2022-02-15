Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $219.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $196.36 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.67 and a 200 day moving average of $231.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

