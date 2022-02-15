Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.94. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $135.57 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

