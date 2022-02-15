Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post sales of $22.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.62 million to $23.34 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $93.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

PNNT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 752,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

