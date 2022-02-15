Brokerages Anticipate The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) will announce sales of $3.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.68 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $14.88 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

HIG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.