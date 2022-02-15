Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $761.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $750.70 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $596.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 361,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 97,419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

