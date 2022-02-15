Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $761.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $750.70 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $596.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.
In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 361,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 97,419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
