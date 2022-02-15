Brokerages Expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. American Assets Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

AAT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.88. 251,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,182. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,628 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $99,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,750 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 259,030 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

