Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,370. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.76. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

