Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce sales of $258.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.20 million and the highest is $260.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $160.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $976.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. 148,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,671. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

