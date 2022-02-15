Brokerages Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Identiv posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth $228,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 308.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth $815,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVE stock remained flat at $$19.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 492.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34. Identiv has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

