Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.62. International Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 179.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Game Technology.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. 1,151,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,047. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

